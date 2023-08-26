Submit Release
Completion of the working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, August 26 - The working visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, which was held on August 25-26 in the city of Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has concluded.

Recall that during this trip, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, met at the highest level with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the heads of state also took part in the opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan and at the Exhibition-Fair of Agricultural, Industrial products, folk crafts and national dishes of Tajikistan.

After the completion of the working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, returned from Astana to his homeland.

At the Astana Airport, the high-ranking guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as a sign of high respect and special sincerity, was warmly and cordially seen off by the head of the host country, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

