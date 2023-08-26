A meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO

Today, on August 26, 2023, was held a next meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, led by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov.

The meeting was attended by the members of Cabinet Ministers responsible for the UNESCO affairs, heads and the representatives of the relevant ministries, agencies of the country, public organizations and the executive secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for the UNESCO.

As part of the agenda of the meeting, reports were heard on further work plans for the accession of the Magtymguly Youth organization of Turkmenistan to the UNESCO Global youth community, as well as on the creation of a UNESCO club under the name “Ahal-Teke Horses – Ambassadors of Peace” at the International Academy of Horse Breeding named after Aba Annayev.

The participants of the meeting noted that the creation of a UNESCO club at the International Academy of Horse Breeding named after Aba Annayev under the name "Ahal-Teke Horses - Ambassadors of Peace" will be a logical continuation of our country's cooperation with UNESCO to include our national nomination "Ahal-Teke horse breeding and traditions horse decorations " in the UNESCO representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

During the meeting, tasks were also identified to enhance cooperation with the UNESCO Global Youth Community in the framework of the implementation of the provisions of the “Strategy for International Cooperation of Youth of Turkmenistan for 2023-2030”.