HumanWisdom to host Global Meeting on Kindness on 2nd September

LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HumanWisdom is a UK based start-up that aims to reduce suffering and help people flourish in life. It has recently released the HumanWisdom self-awareness app which helps people think more clearly, have happier relationships, manage their own mental health, and develop the soft skills they need to succeed in life.

It is hosting a free global meeting on Kindness on 2nd September. It will be a live discussion between Dr Manoj Krishna, a former surgeon and the founder of HumanWisdom, and Martha Van Dam, a psychotherapist based in the US. Participants will be able to ask questions and share their insights.

The discussion will focus on these questions: What gets in the way of being more kind? How could being more kind to ourselves and others transform our lives? How can organisations create a culture of kindness, and could this boost productivity?

Kindness enriches our lives in unforeseen ways and is the glue that holds our relationships together. Relationships are the foundation of our happiness.
More than 50% of relationships are dysfunctional and unhappy, and one reason could be the lack of kindness within them. When people are kind to us we feel really happy, but are we as proactive in being kind to others?

What gets in the way of living with kindness as our first instinct - in our schools, at home, at work and on social media? The discussion will explore the many unconscious barriers in our own mind that stop us from being more kind.

Participants will leave with fresh insights into the way their minds function, a deeper understanding of how they can be more kind, and learn fresh ways of strengthening their relationships and leading happier lives.
Overcoming stress with HumanWisdom

About

HumanWisdom is a start-up aiming to create a better future for humanity, and we have recently released the HumanWisdom App, which aims to help people access their own wisdom and be the best version of themselves. Our approach is not based on any religion or book. It’s simply based on observing the way our shared human mind functions. There is no authority telling people what to think and how to behave. It’s an invitation to ask questions and learn about yourself. This learning leads to wisdom, which can be life-changing. Inside all of is a deeper wisdom, which can help us be mentally healthy, have happier relationships and be at peace with ourselves. This can also contribute to our success in the world, by helping us be emotionally intelligent, have a positive attitude, and communicate with care. Everyone can access this wisdom for themselves - by being curious and learning about ourselves and how our minds work. The HumanWisdom app is a life companion to help you discover this wisdom for yourself and live your best life. Download and browse it for free.

https://humanwisdom.me

