Academia joins forces with CyberQ Group to help customers with the ongoing battle against cyber risks
Forming a partnership with CyberQ Group felt instinctive and right. Both of our organisations are anchored in delivering unparalleled services centred around the needs of our Customers .”BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with award-winning international cyber and technology provider, CyberQ Group.
— Kris Bunting, Head of Technical Solutions at Academia
Customers of Academia can now look forward to pinnacle expertise, advanced AI cyber services and streamlined processes for their cyber security requirements. This ensures they gain a comprehensive understanding of their security stance and vulnerabilities while benefitting from robust AI-drive protection, detection, response and remediated strategy.
“Forming a partnership with CyberQ Group felt instinctive and right. Both of our organisations are anchored in delivering unparalleled services centred around the needs of our customers. This collaboration promises to bolster Academia’s cyber security suite, equipping our solutions specialists to engage in richer, more insightful conversations with our customers” remarks Kris Bunting, Head of Technical Solutions at Academia. He adds “We’re genuinely enthusiastic about the prospects this partnership presents”.
“From our perspective, Academia stands out as one of the UK’s most reliable solutions and services providers. Their dedication and proficiency in cyber security make them an exemplary partner for CyberQ Group” remarks Chris Woods, Founder & CEO of CyberQ Group.
CyberQ Group, is a trailblazer in cybersecurity innovation, excels in tackling the intricate cyber challenges our clients face. They’re thrilled to collaborate with Academia, a pioneering force in the tech landscape, continually pushing the envelope in the IT sector.
Together, our organisations synergise to empower customers with cutting-edge, secure innovative solutions and services.
At Academia, we’re a trusted educational IT partner with a proud track record of supporting over 2,000 customers turn their digital visions in to reality.
Get in touch to speak to one of our experts to see how we can support you with your cyber security, take a read of our cyber brochure create a future-ready IT environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and a great user experience.
