BLUETTI Enters Brazilian Market to Empower A Greener Future
SAO PAULO, BRASIL, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI, a leading brand in the renewable energy storage industry, announced its entry into the Brazilian market. With the launch of its website scheduled for the end of August 2023, BLUETTI aims to meet the growing demand for reliable energy storage solutions in Brazil.
A Welcome Market to Land on
Brazil heavily relies on hydropower as its primary source of electricity generation. However, the country's hydropower generation, which is affected by variable rainfall, has been unstable in recent years, with the most recent hydroelectric crisis occurred in 2021. These circumstances mingled with the soaring adoption of solar energy, have created an urgent need for efficient battery systems to store alternative electricity.
A Pioneer in Energy Storage Solutions
Bolstered by a global team of experts and an advanced supply chain, BLUETTI continues to lead the industry in offering cutting-edge solutions. The exceptional response to its products is evident, as demonstrated by the recent AC500 crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, which surpassed all expectations by raising an impressive $12 million.
The company's commitment to excellence is recognized through numerous awards, including the iF Awards, Good Design Awards, and Red Dot Awards. It has also received many accolades at global events such as CES and InterSolar, garnering recognition from industry leaders and media outlets like CNET, Forbes, and CNN. BLUETTI solidifies its position as a pioneering force in the field.
Contributing to Brazil's Green Future
BLUETTI has long been dedicated to delivering clean energy solutions that empower communities and individuals. It has become a household name in Europe, North America, and East Asia. Now, the company is writing a new chapter in Brazil. With a robust product range for indoor and outdoor scenarios, BLUETTI makes clean energy accessible to every household, paving the way for a sustainable future. BLUETTI has announced its participation in InterSolar South America, the largest solar event in Latin America from August 29th to 31st in São Paulo.
Event Details
Date: August 29th to 31st, 2023
Booth: # R7.71A
Location: Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, Brazil.
BLUETTI's product lineup in Brazil includes the versatile BLUETTI EB series, featuring the EB3A, and EB70S portable solar generators, which provide mobile power for outdoor activities and emergencies. Additionally, the BLUETTI mid-range power stations, such as AC200MAX, offer large capacities and power outputs to overcome power outages, with expandability options like the B230 battery pack for flexible power needs.
Furthermore, BLUETTI offers highly efficient solar panels for a sustainable lifestyle, including the fold-and-go PV120 and PV200, ensuring a continuous power supply wherever the sun shines.
BLUETTI's expansion into the Brazilian market represents an exciting milestone in the country's renewable energy landscape. By empowering Brazilians to effectively use renewable energy and reduce their dependence on the grid, BLUETTI is actively helping them address energy challenges while minimizing their carbon footprint.
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
