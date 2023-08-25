Senate Bill 898 Printer's Number 1056

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - through music and movement to music.

(2) The term includes:

(i) Accepting referrals for music therapy services

from medical, developmental, mental health or education

professionals, family members, clients, caregivers or

others involved and authorized with provision of client

services.

(ii) Conducting a music therapy assessment of a

client to determine if treatment is indicated. If

treatment is indicated, the licensed professional music

therapist collects systematic, comprehensive and accurate

information necessary to determine the appropriate type

of music therapy services to provide for the client.

(iii) Developing an individualized music therapy

treatment plan for a client that is based upon the

results of the music therapy assessment.

(iv) Carrying out an individualized music therapy

treatment plan that is consistent with other medical,

developmental, rehabilitative, habilitating, mental

health, preventive, wellness care or educational services

being provided to a client.

(v) Evaluating a client's response to music therapy

a nd the individualized music therapy treatment plan,

documenting change and progress and suggesting

modifications, as appropriate.

(vi) Developing a plan for determining when the

provision of music therapy services is no longer needed

in collaboration with the client, a physician or other

provider of health care or education of the client, the

family or caregiver of the client and any other

