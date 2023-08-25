Senate Resolution 151 Printer's Number 1057
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1057
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
151
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KANE, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY,
FONTANA, BREWSTER AND COSTA, AUGUST 25, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, AUGUST 25, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of July 23 through 29, 2023, as
"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming
approximately 600,000 American lives between 1999 and 2021; and
WHEREAS, In 2021, drug overdose deaths in the United States
reached their highest point ever recorded with more than 106,000
deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC); and
WHEREAS, Nearly 75%, or 80,411, of overdose deaths in 2022
involved an opioid according to the CDC; and
WHEREAS, The construction industry, which involves physically
demanding labor and employs an aging workforce, has been
particularly vulnerable to the opioid epidemic; and
WHEREAS, Drug abuse issues in the construction industry
endanger not only the individual worker, but the companies they
work for, other workers on the jobsite and the general public
near jobsites; and
WHEREAS, The summer months are the busiest for the
