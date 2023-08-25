Senate Resolution 151 Printer's Number 1057

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1057

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

151

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY KANE, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY,

FONTANA, BREWSTER AND COSTA, AUGUST 25, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, AUGUST 25, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of July 23 through 29, 2023, as

"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming

approximately 600,000 American lives between 1999 and 2021; and

WHEREAS, In 2021, drug overdose deaths in the United States

reached their highest point ever recorded with more than 106,000

deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC); and

WHEREAS, Nearly 75%, or 80,411, of overdose deaths in 2022

involved an opioid according to the CDC; and

WHEREAS, The construction industry, which involves physically

demanding labor and employs an aging workforce, has been

particularly vulnerable to the opioid epidemic; and

WHEREAS, Drug abuse issues in the construction industry

endanger not only the individual worker, but the companies they

work for, other workers on the jobsite and the general public

near jobsites; and

WHEREAS, The summer months are the busiest for the

