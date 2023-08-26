Invictus Games Foundation sponsors wounded, injured and sick service personnel & veterans in RBC GranFondo Whistler 2023
Sponsorship to cover registration fees for those participating in We Are Invictus category ahead of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
This incredible sporting event furthers the opportunity of the Invictus family's mission to foster greater understanding & respect for the dedicated individuals serving this country.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Invictus Games Foundation is furthering its mission of inspiring recovery through sport by sponsoring the We Are Invictus category, one of two new categories in the RBC GranFondo Whistler 2023, created this year in celebration of the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.
— Peter Lawless, CEO Invictus Games 2025
This is the first time that the RBC GranFondo will welcome wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans in a specific category designed to reduce financial barriers and encourage participation in North America’s largest GranFondo. The RBC GranFondo is offering these categories at a sizeable discount, as follows:
We Are Invictus: This category is for veterans or currently serving Canadian or US Armed Forces members (or other nations) who have either been competitors at previous Invictus Games, or are members of the We Are Invictus app run by the Invictus Games Foundation for any international military member who has been injured or fallen ill during, or as a consequence of, service. Registration fee: $75 FREE.
Veteran and Current Military: This category is for any person currently serving in the Canadian or US Armed Forces or any former member of the Canadian or US Armed Forces who successfully underwent basic training and was honourably discharged. Registration fee: $200.
Established following the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, RBC GranFondo Whistler is an award-winning point-to-point cycling event between Vancouver and Whistler, which takes place this year across September 8 and 9, 2023.
The Invictus Games is a biennial adaptive sporting competition that aims to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. This year, the Invictus Games will take place from September 9 to 16, 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany and will be followed by the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, which will take place from February 6 to 17, 2025.
Peter Lawless, CEO of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, shared, “The Invictus Games serve as a remarkable platform to utilize the transformative power of sport to inspire recovery and support the rehabilitation journeys of our extraordinary service personnel and veterans. We are delighted that this incredible sporting event furthers the opportunity of the Invictus family's mission to foster greater understanding & respect for the dedicated individuals serving this country.”
Neil McKinnon, founder of RBC GranFondo Whistler said, “My father was a proud Canadian Military man, so naturally I am delighted to support the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, as well as provide new opportunities for our valued service people, veterans and Invictus Alumni. Everyone deserves the right to experience the magic of a GranFondo; celebrating together and riding the Sea to Sky as one.”
Please note, a military ID or a Veteran Service Card must be shown at package pick-up. For the Invictus Alumni category, RBC GranFondo Whistler will also verify the participant’s name through the database of the Invictus Games Foundation’s We Are Invictus platform.
Interested eligible participants can register now at rbcgranfondo.com/whistler or email info@rbcgranfondo.com with any questions.
ABOUT RBC GRANFONDO WHISTLER
Established following the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, RBC GranFondo Whistler is an award-winning point-to-point cycling event between Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. On average, 5000 cyclists ride each year across different distance categories, both competitive and non-competitive. The event and title sponsor RBC – Royal Bank of Canada – has also contributed over $300,000 to charitable causes since inception.
The 2023 edition takes place across September 8 and 9, 2023 (rbcgranfondo.com/whistler).
ABOUT INVICTUS GAMES VANCOUVER WHISTLER 2025
The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. Taking place from February 6 to 17, 2025, the Games will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations to compete in adaptive sports, including the new winter sports: alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling, in addition to the core sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.
The Invictus Games 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. The organizing committee is committed to engaging with each Nation, addressing Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, and respecting Indigenous protocols in all aspects of the Games.
True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. (invictusgames2025.ca)
ABOUT THE INVICTUS GAMES FOUNDATION
The Invictus Games Foundation is the charity behind the Invictus Games. Founded in 2014 post the inaugural Invictus Games London 2014, the Foundation oversees the delivery of the Invictus Games as well as support its international community with opportunities to use sports, esports and adventurous challenge for recovery, beyond the Games. The Duke of Sussex founded the Games, and is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.
The Invictus Games have so far taken place in London 2014, Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, and The Hague 2020 (in 2022). The next Games will take place in Dusseldorf 2023, and then Vancouver Whistler 2025. The Invictus Games Foundation is currently reviewing a shortlist of cities bidding for 2027 with the host city due to be announced in 2024.
More information from www.invictusgamesfoundation.org.
— 30 —
