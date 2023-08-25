National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine

25/08/2023

322

On August 24, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyadh al-Maliki.

Expressing sincere gratitude to the Hero-Arkadag for his time and warm welcome, the guest noted that he was glad to visit Ashgabat again and highly appreciated the large-scale work carried out to transform the architectural appearance of the Turkmen capital. Riyadh al-Maliki conveyed heartfelt greetings from President Mahmoud Abbas and an invitation to visit Palestine to the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

Greeting the Head of the Foreign Ministry of Palestine in the ancient and hospitable Turkmen land and thanking for the kind words, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty conveyed greetings and sincere gratitude to the President of the friendly state for the invitation to visit Palestine. Confirming the invariable commitment of our neutral country to the course of developing equal, fruitful cooperation with all states of the world, including the countries of the Middle East, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the current visit of the head of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry to Turkmenistan would be productive.

In the course of an interested exchange of views on the prospects for the Turkmen-Palestinian partnership, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty and his guest stated with satisfaction that the political and diplomatic cooperation between our states is steadily increasing on the basis of friendship, trust and mutual respect.

As noted, the coincidence or similarity of the positions of the parties on key issues of the global agenda, primarily in the field of ensuring global peace and sustainable development, create favorable opportunities for expanding and strengthening bilateral partnership. It was further emphasized that this factor serves as a reliable platform for close cooperation, mutual support and assistance, primarily within the framework of the UN. In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed sincere gratitude to the Palestinian side for supporting the creative initiatives put forward by permanently neutral Turkmenistan in the international arena.

Particular emphasis was placed on the availability of wide opportunities for establishing mutually beneficial economic relations aimed at the long term. As emphasized, the expansion of productive trade and economic cooperation and the establishment of direct contacts between businessmen and entrepreneurs of the two countries are seen as a priority. Among the main vectors of interstate cooperation were the petrochemical and textile sectors, agriculture and processing industries, the export of various food products, and digital technologies.

The subject of discussion was also cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, which plays a huge role in bringing the two fraternal peoples closer together. Noting with satisfaction the successful holding of the Days of Culture, the meeting of Turkmen and Palestinian scientists and other events, Hero-Arkadag and Riyadh al-Maliki noted the importance of deepening partnership in the field of culture, in the scientific and educational field and in the field of art and creativity.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine expressed confidence in the further successful development of interstate relations in various directions and enriching them with a qualitatively new content.