Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to the Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation

25/08/2023

Based on the primordial good neighborly relations, humanistic traditions and principles of the Turkmen people, taking into account the natural disasters that occurred in the Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the Order.

In accordance with the document, the Ministry of Textile Industry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of the country, in cooperation with the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, were ordered to prepare and donate appropriate goods and food products as humanitarian aid for children of the Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation.

Guided by the principles of humanism and solidarity, the primordial traditions of good neighborliness of the Turkmen people, on August 24, 2023, a humanitarian cargo was sent to the children of the Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation, which consists of children's clothes and shoes, bedding and various food products.

Sending humanitarian aid to the affected Russian children in our country was treated with full responsibility. This humanitarian action is a gesture of good neighborliness, a manifestation of friendship between our states, based on the humanistic traditions and customs of the Turkmen people.