Commencement of the working visit in the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, August 25 - On August 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Astana for the purpose of completing working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, warmly welcomed the distinguished guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with a sign of high respect and sincerity.

In order to welcome the high-ranking guest, the honorable Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, the Astana airport was festively decorated with the flags of both countries.
 

