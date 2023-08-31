Brand 316: A Wichita Prison Ministry Nurturing Successful Reintegration through Christian Principles

Brand 316, a Christian Prison Ministry, is making remarkable strides in helping the formerly incarcerated reintegrate into society.

We serve a God of Second Chances which is confirmed over and over in the Bible. Brand 316 is all about giving the recently released a real second chance through our comprehensive training and support”
— David Phillips - President of Brand 316
WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an endeavor deeply rooted in faith and guided by the conviction that the Bible holds unwavering authority, Brand 316, a Christian Prison Ministry, is making remarkable strides in helping the formerly incarcerated reintegrate into society. Embracing the timeless message of John 3:16, the organization has carved a path of hope and transformation for the formerly incarcerated by focusing on career development, life skills, spiritual growth, and community reintegration.

Brand 316 firmly believes in the absolute authority of the Bible, considering it the unerring Word of God, guiding all facets of their Christian ministry. Grounded in this conviction, their mission centers on equipping the recently released with essential life skills, career guidance, and spiritual nourishment. The journey of reentry can be daunting and Brand 316 addresses this challenge by providing a comprehensive support system steeped in biblical teachings.

Weekly Group Bible Studies: Feeding the Soul

At the core of Brand 316's transformative approach is their commitment to weekly group Bible studies. These sessions are not just a formality but a powerful tool for personal and spiritual growth. Weekly Bible studies serve various pivotal purposes, including:

Staying Close with God: By dedicating regular time to delve into God's Word, individuals maintain a strong connection with their faith. Furthermore, it fosters unity among members, promoting growth in both their Christian faith and relationships with fellow believers.

Learning from His Teachings: The Bible is a treasury of wisdom, offering practical life lessons and guidance. These studies empower the formerly incarcerated to explore God's teachings and discover His unwavering love and mercy. These teachings provide a moral and ethical framework to guide their choices, helping them make positive decisions as they rebuild their lives.

Nourishment: They offer spiritual nourishment, providing a space for members to engage with Scripture, reflect on its meaning, discuss their thoughts, and apply its principles to their lives. In a world that often promotes values contrary to those found in the Bible, these study sessions provide a source of spiritual renewal, refreshment, strength, and encouragement.

Encouragement: The Bible is filled with stories of hope, redemption, and transformation. These studies inspire individuals to believe in their own potential for change and equip them to make positive changes in their lives. Bible studies offer guidance by providing clear moral principles and values to inform their choices.

Community and Fellowship: They foster a sense of community and fellowship among the formerly incarcerated. These sessions create a supportive environment where individuals can share experiences, joys, and struggles. Bonds formed within these study groups offer encouragement, accountability, and a sense of belonging.

Accountability: Accountability is crucial in Christian growth. Within the context of Bible studies, accountability ensures that individuals remain committed to their spiritual growth and transformation.

Beyond spiritual growth, group Bible studies also provide a valuable social experience for the formerly incarcerated. The supportive environment allows them to build authentic relationships, develop trust, and experience a sense of community—a vital aspect of shedding the prison mentality that can linger after incarceration.

Weekly Church Attendance: Strengthening Faith and Community Integration

Another pillar of Brand 316's approach is weekly church attendance. This practice aligns with biblical principles of gathering together as a community to honor God and serves several essential functions:

Worshipping God: Church attendance provides a communal setting for believers to unite and express their gratitude, praise, and devotion to God. Worship strengthens faith and deepens member’s connection to God, fostering a sense of unity with fellow believers.

Developing Healthy Relationships: Churches offer a supportive environment where individuals can build meaningful friendships, find encouragement, and experience genuine care and love. For the formerly incarcerated, who often face isolation and strained relationships, being part of a church family is transformative.

Brand 316 actively collaborates with local pastors who share their vision of welcoming and supporting the formerly incarcerated. These partnerships ensure members of Brand 316 are connected with churches that provide an inclusive and affirming atmosphere, offering a warm embrace to those seeking to rebuild their lives.

Christian Mentorship: Guiding the Way

Navigating the challenges of reintegration into society after incarceration can be daunting. Christian mentorship plays a crucial role in supporting the recently released on their journey to success.

Emotional Support and Resilience: Mentors offer emotional support, helping individuals navigate complex emotions during their transition. They teach coping strategies, provide reassurance, and celebrate successes, fostering emotional resilience.

Christ-Focused Decision Making: Mentors provide guidance rooted in biblical principles, helping the recently released make Christ-focused decisions. This mentorship encourages spiritual transformation and moral development.

Guidance in Setting Realistic Goals: Mentors assist in setting achievable goals based on strengths, interests, and passions. They provide constructive feedback and encouragement along the way.

Building Healthy Relationships: Mentors support the development of healthy relationships by offering guidance on effective communication, conflict resolution, and trust-building.

Brand 316 is actively seeking mentors to join their mission and make a difference in the lives of the formerly incarcerated. If you are interested in becoming a mentor, they encourage you to reach out and be part of this transformative journey.

Brand 316's holistic approach to reintegration, grounded in biblical teachings, encompasses weekly group Bible studies, church attendance, and Christian mentorship. Their commitment to providing support that addresses the spiritual, emotional, and social needs of the formerly incarcerated sets them apart as a beacon of hope and transformation in the reentry process.

For more information about Brand 316, Inc and its reintegration training program, please visit www.brand316.org.

Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.

Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16

Current & Former Prisoners - The Next Mission Field For Your Church | Christian | Reintegration

Real World Solutions for the Formerly Incarcerated Brand 316 is a Christ-Centered ministry providing real world solutions for the formerly incarcerated and their families to succeed in life. This includes mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration and life training support. The goal is to provide personal, professional and spiritual growth with the hopes of providing a clear path to succeed and true hope for the future. Our commitment is to train and equip the formerly incarcerated with the tools needed to succeed and grow in society through the love of Christ our Savior. We all fall short of the Glory of God and we are all sinners. Forgiveness is rare in our culture and forgetting is almost impossible. With the ample amount of information that can be easily found online bad decisions from two years ago or twenty years ago follows a person forever. The formerly incarcerated are punished immediately with actual time spent in prison; they are then punished further by stringent probation terms limiting their relationships, movement, employment and most importantly hope for the future. After serving time in prison, then conquering probation they still have the mark of failure and distrust follow them the rest of their lives. I am often reminded of John 8:7 where Jesus defends an adulterous woman which was punishable by death in those times. Jesus says “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” and I imagine Jesus making eye contact with each individual person. One by one, they were quickly reminded that they were in no position to judge the woman – just as we are in no position to judge the formerly incarcerated. We all sin, we are not perfect and we all are instructed to follow in His footsteps. Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you." Forgiveness and a new beginning start with the body of Christ and can truly make generational changes in the inner cities of America. It is our job as Christians to help those in most need, the most vulnerable. A high majority of the formerly incarcerated came from some of the worst situations you can imagine and from the inner cities of America. As Christians, we have ample resources and the opportunity to provide a new path for them which will directly impact their lives including their family, children, brothers and sisters, friends and more. There is an 85% chance that your Church is within a 30 minute drive to a major city that so desperately needs your help. In the way God works in His Kingdom, one perfectly righteous man who was also divine, was able to die in such a way that it satisfied the debt created by our sin. “He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in His should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 It is also important to remember that Jesus was tortured, nailed to a cross and placed between two inmates. One of those inmates chose to mock Jesus while the other, facing death realized His power and publicly proclaimed it. Jesus forgave. Little is known if that inmate heard about Jesus before that day and maybe at some point he did – no one knows. The important thing is Jesus acknowledged him and told him “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43 Christians have to follow His example and there is a real need throughout the United States for fundamental change. The national recidivism rate (the amount of people that were incarcerated and are rearrested) is 67%. Of those, 85% were unemployed when they were re-arrested. The recidivism rates for the formerly incarcerated that were employed are only 9%. Your church has direct access to business owners, managers, mentors, prayer groups and people willing to mentor inmates still in prison. There are significant opportunities for you to make visible and immediate changes throughout the inner cities of America. You literally can start making a difference today.

Christian Prison Ministry | Incarcerated Job Training and Reintegration Services

