Brand 316 - Providing Support For The Formerly Incarcerated Through Training

As part of our mission to facilitate the reintegration of the formerly incarcerated, we are reaching out to the body of Christ for vital support.

We are asking for the Body of Christ to take a new look at a large mission field. We serve a God of second Chances and encourage you to consider Isaiah 61:1.”
— David Phillips, Brand 316 Inc
WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand 316, a Christian Prison Ministry, is taking a transformative step forward in the lives of individuals recently released from incarceration. As part of their mission to facilitate the successful reintegration of the formerly incarcerated, they are reaching out to the community and the body of Christ for vital support. Their program's success relies on partnerships that extend from prayers and time commitment to volunteers, housing, mentors, financial assistance, and more. Brand 316 encourages individuals, churches and businesses to consider supporting Brand 316! There are several opportunities from volunteering, praying, writing letters and financial support.

Changing Perceptions of the Formerly Incarcerated:

David Phillips, the founder of Brand 316, carries a profound testimony of how God used his time in prison to transform his life. His inspiring story serves as a testament to the redemptive power of faith and commitment to helping those who have been incarcerated. Brand 316 invites you to arrange a meeting between David and the churches missions committee or to have David share his story with members of the congregation. David's testimony is a compelling illustration of how second chances and the love of Christ can lead to remarkable change and impact. Contact Brand 316 (www.brand316.org) to schedule this powerful experience, and let David's story inspire the community to become part of the transformative work of Brand 316 and follow our calling from Psalm 10:18.

Mentorship and Volunteering: Building Bridges to Success

Without a direct partnership with the body of Christ, the program's potential for success is limited. Brand 316 urgently needs the prayers and time commitment of Christians who believe in the power of transformation. Volunteers play a pivotal role in their efforts, and mentoring is an exceptional opportunity to make a difference. They are in constant need of mentors who can dedicate just one hour a week for six weeks. This commitment goes a long way in providing guidance, support, and the chance for someone recently released to forge a new path.

Creating a Support Network for Lasting Change

The value of a strong support network upon release is immeasurable. This is where the church and its members come in. No matter someone's profession, they can contribute. Financial planners, counselors, retirees – there's a role for everyone. Financial planners can teach courses on basic financial management. Counselors can provide much-needed support for those overcoming trauma. The skills and life experience of retirees can truly impact lives in a profound way.

Small and Large Business Partnerships: Empowering the Future

Businesses and business owners have a significant role to play in the mission of Brand 316. Graduates from the program are equipped to be valuable assets to companies. Studies show that formerly incarcerated individuals are often more loyal, hardworking, and grateful employees. They actively invite businesses to consider hiring their graduates and become part of their transformation journey. Their commitment to work during the program training reflects their dedication to long-term career growth and they have proven to be wonderful employees.

Vital Immediate Needs: Housing, Transportation, and Donations

Stable housing and transportation are pivotal in successful reintegration for the recently released. The ministry seeks partnerships with halfway houses to provide safe housing for their participants and donations of properties for houses for the recently released. The houses that Brand 316 fully operates can have a lasting impact on the lives of those striving for a fresh start in life. Additionally, transportation challenges can be overcome with the help of the community. Donations of vehicles in decent working condition or alternatives such as bicycles, mopeds, or electric scooters can greatly assist those in need.

Donations: Financial and Clothing

Financial donations, large or small, are always appreciated and needed. Donations can be designated to specific programs, individuals, or support our ministry as a whole. Brand 316 is also in need of clothing donations, from gently used t-shirts to business attire, shoes, and socks.

Prayer: A Vital Component of Our Success

Above all, Brand 316 ask for prayers. A commitment to prayer is crucial for their continued success. By signing up for the newsletter, interested parties can receive updates and specific prayer requests that have a powerful impact on their mission. Prayer has the ability to transform lives and situations, and dedication to that is a cornerstone of our journey.

Brand 316 is dedicated to achieving lasting change through Christ-centered personal, professional, and spiritual development. With God at the forefront, they are confident that their mission is achievable with the support of the community and the body of Christ.

Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. You are encouraged you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.

Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16

Real World Solutions for the Formerly Incarcerated Brand 316 is a Christ-Centered ministry providing real world solutions for the formerly incarcerated and their families to succeed in life. This includes mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration and life training support. The goal is to provide personal, professional and spiritual growth with the hopes of providing a clear path to succeed and true hope for the future. Our commitment is to train and equip the formerly incarcerated with the tools needed to succeed and grow in society through the love of Christ our Savior. We all fall short of the Glory of God and we are all sinners. Forgiveness is rare in our culture and forgetting is almost impossible. With the ample amount of information that can be easily found online bad decisions from two years ago or twenty years ago follows a person forever. The formerly incarcerated are punished immediately with actual time spent in prison; they are then punished further by stringent probation terms limiting their relationships, movement, employment and most importantly hope for the future. After serving time in prison, then conquering probation they still have the mark of failure and distrust follow them the rest of their lives. I am often reminded of John 8:7 where Jesus defends an adulterous woman which was punishable by death in those times. Jesus says “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” and I imagine Jesus making eye contact with each individual person. One by one, they were quickly reminded that they were in no position to judge the woman – just as we are in no position to judge the formerly incarcerated. We all sin, we are not perfect and we all are instructed to follow in His footsteps. Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you." Forgiveness and a new beginning start with the body of Christ and can truly make generational changes in the inner cities of America. It is our job as Christians to help those in most need, the most vulnerable. A high majority of the formerly incarcerated came from some of the worst situations you can imagine and from the inner cities of America. As Christians, we have ample resources and the opportunity to provide a new path for them which will directly impact their lives including their family, children, brothers and sisters, friends and more. There is an 85% chance that your Church is within a 30 minute drive to a major city that so desperately needs your help. In the way God works in His Kingdom, one perfectly righteous man who was also divine, was able to die in such a way that it satisfied the debt created by our sin. “He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in His should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 It is also important to remember that Jesus was tortured, nailed to a cross and placed between two inmates. One of those inmates chose to mock Jesus while the other, facing death realized His power and publicly proclaimed it. Jesus forgave. Little is known if that inmate heard about Jesus before that day and maybe at some point he did – no one knows. The important thing is Jesus acknowledged him and told him “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43 Christians have to follow His example and there is a real need throughout the United States for fundamental change. The national recidivism rate (the amount of people that were incarcerated and are rearrested) is 67%. Of those, 85% were unemployed when they were re-arrested. The recidivism rates for the formerly incarcerated that were employed are only 9%. Your church has direct access to business owners, managers, mentors, prayer groups and people willing to mentor inmates still in prison. There are significant opportunities for you to make visible and immediate changes throughout the inner cities of America. You literally can start making a difference today.

Christian Prison Ministry | Incarcerated Job Training and Reintegration Services

