The Importance of Mentorship for Those Recently Released From Prison

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After serving their time, individuals released from prison often face numerous challenges as they reintegrate into society. The transition from incarceration to freedom is fraught with obstacles, and making smart day-to-day decisions is crucial. As part of an ongoing commitment to nurturing positive transformation, Brand 316 is proud to provide vital mentorship to men recently released from incarceration. Recognizing the challenges these individuals face in transitioning back into society, the program emphasizes the importance of Christian mentorship in guiding them towards making informed and ethical day-to-day decisions focused on providing themselves the best possible future.

“Mentors make real differences in the lives of these men, a small time slot on your weekly schedule can change lives” says David Phillips, President of Brand 316 “and show the love of Christ.”

For those who have served time behind bars, reentering society is a formidable journey fraught with uncertainties. Brand 316 seeks to address these challenges by pairing recently released men with experienced Christian mentors who are dedicated to providing guidance, patience, and a wealth of life experience through their extensive reintegration training program for the formerly incarcerated.

Guidance in a Complex World: Navigating life's complexities after incarceration demands a steady support system. The program's mentors offer a reliable compass, helping these men make informed choices that align with their faith and values. Weekly meetings provide a safe space for open discussions about aspirations, fears, and the challenges of reintegration, enabling mentees to regain a sense of purpose and direction.

Building Ethical Foundations: In a society where ethical dilemmas abound, making the right choices can be daunting especially for the formerly incarcerated who are trying to reintegrate back into society despite the odds heavily against them. Mentors serve as moral beacons, assisting their mentees in navigating these complexities. By sharing personal experiences and imparting Christian values, mentors help develop a strong moral foundation that equips these men to face challenges with integrity and empathy. Through guided conversations, participants learn to discern right from wrong, cultivating the tools necessary to uphold their faith and principles in the face of adversity.

Focus on Long-Term Choices: Amidst a culture of instant gratification, the significance of long-term goals can easily fade. Mentors play a crucial role in nurturing a forward-looking perspective, encouraging participants to set meaningful objectives and develop strategies to achieve them. The mentors emphasize the value of patience and perseverance, guiding mentees towards the understanding that success is often a steady journey rather than a quick sprint. Regular interactions provide opportunities to review progress and recalibrate actions in alignment with long-term objectives, empowering these men to resist short-term temptations and make decisions that contribute to lasting achievements.

Personal Connection for Lasting Impact: The mentor-mentee relationship is built on trust, respect, and genuine care, serving as a counterbalance to negative influences that can hinder personal growth. With many of these men lacking positive male role models, mentors become more than advisors; they become friends and confidants. This personal connection has the power to transform lives, providing a vital support system during a critical phase of reintegration.

Uplifting Spiritual Growth: Beyond practical advice, Christian mentors nurture the spiritual growth of members of Brand 316, engaging them in discussions about faith, prayer, and scripture. By grounding them in their faith, mentors provide a sense of purpose and inner strength that proves invaluable in overcoming life's challenges. Moreover, mentors embody Christian values through their actions, inspiring participants to walk their own faith journey with conviction and confidence.

Breaking the Cycle of Recidivism: One of the most critical aspects of Brand 316’s program for former inmates is its potential to break the cycle of recidivism. By providing consistent support and guidance, full reintegration training and career training, mentors offer an alternative to the negative influences that may have led to incarceration in the first place. Through mentorship, individuals gain the tools and confidence they need to make smart, positive choices. They have a network of support to rely on, reducing their vulnerability to the temptations and pressures of their past.

Brand 316’s initiative recognizes the transformative power of positive Christian mentorship for men recently released from incarceration. By providing guidance, fostering ethical decision-making, and encouraging a focus on long-term choices, the program aims to empower these individuals to reintegrate successfully into society and lead purposeful lives rooted in faith and values.

The Need for Mentors: We invite you to join our Christian mentorship program through brand 316 as a volunteer mentor. Your commitment can play a vital role in guiding our members towards a better path, nurturing their ethical and moral choices, and instilling a focus on long-term success. By offering your time and experience, you can be an anchor of positivity and support in someone's life. Join us in creating a community where personal connections thrive and lives are transformed. Become a mentor today and make a meaningful difference.

Please visit our website to learn more and volunteer! www.brand316.org

Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.

Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16

Real World Solutions for the Formerly Incarcerated Brand 316 is a Christ-Centered ministry providing real world solutions for the formerly incarcerated and their families to succeed in life. This includes mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration and life training support. The goal is to provide personal, professional and spiritual growth with the hopes of providing a clear path to succeed and true hope for the future. Our commitment is to train and equip the formerly incarcerated with the tools needed to succeed and grow in society through the love of Christ our Savior. We all fall short of the Glory of God and we are all sinners. Forgiveness is rare in our culture and forgetting is almost impossible. With the ample amount of information that can be easily found online bad decisions from two years ago or twenty years ago follows a person forever. The formerly incarcerated are punished immediately with actual time spent in prison; they are then punished further by stringent probation terms limiting their relationships, movement, employment and most importantly hope for the future. After serving time in prison, then conquering probation they still have the mark of failure and distrust follow them the rest of their lives. I am often reminded of John 8:7 where Jesus defends an adulterous woman which was punishable by death in those times. Jesus says “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” and I imagine Jesus making eye contact with each individual person. One by one, they were quickly reminded that they were in no position to judge the woman – just as we are in no position to judge the formerly incarcerated. We all sin, we are not perfect and we all are instructed to follow in His footsteps. Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you." Forgiveness and a new beginning start with the body of Christ and can truly make generational changes in the inner cities of America. It is our job as Christians to help those in most need, the most vulnerable. A high majority of the formerly incarcerated came from some of the worst situations you can imagine and from the inner cities of America. As Christians, we have ample resources and the opportunity to provide a new path for them which will directly impact their lives including their family, children, brothers and sisters, friends and more. There is an 85% chance that your Church is within a 30 minute drive to a major city that so desperately needs your help. In the way God works in His Kingdom, one perfectly righteous man who was also divine, was able to die in such a way that it satisfied the debt created by our sin. “He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in His should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 It is also important to remember that Jesus was tortured, nailed to a cross and placed between two inmates. One of those inmates chose to mock Jesus while the other, facing death realized His power and publicly proclaimed it. Jesus forgave. Little is known if that inmate heard about Jesus before that day and maybe at some point he did – no one knows. The important thing is Jesus acknowledged him and told him “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43 Christians have to follow His example and there is a real need throughout the United States for fundamental change. The national recidivism rate (the amount of people that were incarcerated and are rearrested) is 67%. Of those, 85% were unemployed when they were re-arrested. The recidivism rates for the formerly incarcerated that were employed are only 9%. Your church has direct access to business owners, managers, mentors, prayer groups and people willing to mentor inmates still in prison. There are significant opportunities for you to make visible and immediate changes throughout the inner cities of America. You literally can start making a difference today.

