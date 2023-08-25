Emerald Village Senior Living Facility Fire Disaster Declaration with the U.S. Small Business Administration in Schaumburg (Cook County)

Schaumburg - The Pritzker Administration announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a disaster declaration for the Emerald Village Senior Apartments facility which was devastated by a fire on July 14th. This disaster declaration will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.





SBA staff will be at Village of Schaumburg Nursing and Senior Services, 746 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 28 to help residents with their applications. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





"To those impacted by the July 14th fire at the Emerald Village Senior Apartments building, we are here to support you with resources to help you heal and rebuild," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Through the efforts and leadership of IEMA, the Village of Schaumburg, Cook County, and the U.S. Small Business Administration, residents will be able to access low-interest loans for damages and relief."





The deadline for applying for a loan for physical damage is October 23, 2023. The deadline for economic injury loan applications is May 23, 2024. The center closes permanently at 4 p.m. on Monday September 11, 2023. The DLOC will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023 in recognition of Labor Day.





"When a major disaster strikes, it takes local, non-profit, state, and federal resources to help survivors start the recovery process," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "We thank the Village of Schaumburg, the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security, and the Red Cross for helping residents find shelter in the aftermath of this devastating incident."





"I'm grateful for the immediate aid provided by the village and local emergency agencies to help residents in the wake of this devastating fire," said Schaumburg Village President Tom Dailly. "I'm appreciative of the ongoing efforts by county and state officials to continue providing support to residents as they rebuild and recover."





Homeowners can apply for up to $500,000 in low-interest loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners or renters can apply for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses and not-for-profits can borrow up to $2 million for physical damages. Details on loans are available at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/





This declaration covers Cook County and the adjacent counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake County, Indiana.



