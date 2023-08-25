Kankakee River State Park's Chippewa campground reopening Aug. 28

ILLINOIS, August 25 - Popular campsite will be open for Labor Day holiday weekend





KANKAKEE - Kankakee River State Park's popular Chippewa campground will reopen to visitors on Monday, Aug. 28 after being closed since 2015.





"Reopening this campground has been a long time coming, and I am thrilled that we've reached this moment," said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "Campers who enjoy the Chippewa campground have been waiting patiently for it to reopen, and our staff is excited to welcome them there in time for Labor Day weekend and fall foliage season."





The campground is located on Illinois 102 about 2 miles west of the Kankakee River State Park main office. It has 98 total campsites, which are available by reservation only. Reservations can be made at https://exploremoreil.com





IDNR is seeking a campground host for the site. Anyone interested can call the park office at 815-933-1383 or email the site superintendent at stacey.johnson@illinois.gov.





"I have worked tirelessly over the past couple years to get Chippewa campground back open," said State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex), who is an advocate for outdoor recreational opportunities and whose district includes Kankakee River State Park. "With persistence and a steady hand, we can get things done, and this is proof of that. We still need campground hosts to make this work, so please don't hesitate to reach out if you are interested. I also want to take a moment to thank site superintendent Stacey Johnson, all of the people working at the park to keep it beautiful, and Director Natalie Phelps Finnie for their commitment to this site and outdoor recreation in Kankakee County."





The Chippewa campground closed at the end of the fall 2015 camping season after a pump broke in the 1,700-foot well that serves the campground. The well provides water for drinking, bathing, cleaning and more. The project included construction of a new facility to treat water on site and other improvements. Work was delayed during the two-year state budget impasse.





Construction was completed in August 2022; however, the campground could not be reopened until staff received passing water samples from the well. The testing process takes about a month at a time. Staff received a series of passing samples in late July and early August of this year. Public health inspectors visited the site this week and issued necessary permits for it to reopen.



