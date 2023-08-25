Submit Release
I-29 Hidewood Truck Parking Sites South of Watertown Scheduled to Close for Maintenance

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Contact: Matt Brey, Watertown Area Engineer, 605-882-5166

 

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Hidewood truck parking sites, approximately 15 miles south of Watertown, on Interstate 29 are scheduled to close on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. During the closure crews will perform cleaning activities and maintenance work.

Northbound and southbound truck parking sites will be closed, and motorists are asked to plan alternate stops and adjust travel accordingly. There is currently no scheduled reopening date and the truck parking sites will remain closed until further notice.

For additional travel information, please visit: https://www.sd511.org

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

