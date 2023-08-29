Delaware Dual Language Immersion Adopts Avant STAMP

Avant supports Dual Language Immersion programs.

EUGENE, OREGON, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delaware Department of Education announced the adoption of Avant STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency) for all Delaware Dual Language Immersion (DLI) schools starting in the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows a thorough evaluation of proficiency data and assessment platforms, with Avant STAMP emerging as the ideal solution to meet the needs of students, teachers, and program leaders. This is the second state, after New Mexico, to select Avant as the single-choice vendor for language proficiency assessment.

Additional reasons cited for Delaware’s decision were the key advantages and deliverables of Avant STAMP for DLI programs:

DLI Expertise: Avant boasts extensive experience in supporting DLI programs nationwide. A dedicated team called More Effective Dual Language Immersion (MEDLI) will focus on enhancing DLI practices, offering data-informed strategies, professional learning, and leadership development.

Tailored for Young Learners: Avant STAMPe assessments cater to early language learners, with a focus on student proficiency development.

Supportive Reading Component: Avant's Reading assessment aligns with the state's focus on early literacy development. Directions are given in both English and the target language to support both second and heritage/native-language learners.

Streamlined K-8 Assessment: Avant offers a single assessment that covers proficiency levels from Novice-Low to Advanced-High, simplifying administration.

Student-Centric Experience: Presentational Writing and Speaking have fewer prompts to combat test fatigue, while the adaptive Reading and Listening sections ensure students feel successful.

Transparent Scoring: Avant's assessments provide clear language production expectations for each proficiency sublevel, facilitating actionable feedback for student progress.

Robust Data Reporting: Avant offers comprehensive data reports to help schools and districts analyze language patterns and trends. Individualized student reports provide composite scores for a better understanding of overall proficiency.

Enhanced Professional Learning: Avant’s MEDLI team provides tailored professional learning solutions, integrating state teacher proficiency training (Avant ADVANCE) with student proficiency assessments.

Throughout the 2023-24 school year, Avant will offer continuous professional learning opportunities to teachers and administrators.

David Bong, CEO, and Co-Founder of Avant Assessment, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Delaware in supporting their Dual Language Immersion programs. The Avant STAMP empowers educators to make informed decisions for effective language learning experiences."

About Avant Assessment:

Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the teaching and learning of languages. Education programs in primary and secondary schools, universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant’s assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency outcomes. Avant MORE Learning training and professional learning practice complement their assessments by providing training that supports programs that are striving to improve proficiency outcomes. For more than 20 years, Avant has delivered STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world’s first online adaptive four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise.

