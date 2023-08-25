Submit Release
Re: 22A / N CREAM HILL RD BRIDPORT


All lanes of traffic are now open.

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

VT Route 22A is closed  in the area of N Cream Hill Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last temporarily while the vehicle is removed from the roadway.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

Please drive carefully.  


