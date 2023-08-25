Grind Different by CrudChapo

CrudChapo's “Grind Different” Is About Working Harder Than Ever, Grinding In Multiple Hustles to Find Success

Grind Different is about the hustle the grind, we gotta do it better and harder than the guy next to us. We gotta have multiple hustles goin at all times.” — CrudChapo

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CRUDCHAPO Releases Newest Single, “Grind Different” OUT TODAY on OneRPM

“Grind Different” Is About Working Harder Than Ever, Grinding In Multiple Hustles to Find Success

Midwest rapper, CRUDCHAPO releases his latest single, “Grind Different” TODAY, August 25th. This single comes on the heels of his recent success with Peezy on “Heavy” and “Hood Legends,” the joint EP between CrudChapo and Peezy.

When asked about “Grind Different,” CrudChapo describes it this way, “Grind Different is about the hustle the grind, we gotta do it better and harder than the guy next to us. We gotta have multiple hustles goin at all times.”

Check it out here:

https://onerpm.link/grinddifferent

https://youtu.be/bOPDOD3BMyk

Having a rough childhood including the murder of his father at just 7 years old and witnessing the death of his cousin from a fatal car crash ignited a desire for CrudChapo to be ‘more than’ and to find success.

Crudchapo is the true definition of an entrepreneur, who started from the bottom and is climbing to the top. Not only has he found success in rapping, but he also has his own real estate company, clothing line, and recording label all to ensure a better future for his family.

He started rapping in 2020 and his debut album Trapper of the Year vol 1 was released in 2021. His music may be considered gangsta rap or trap rap because it starts with his life in the streets but his career is about providing and achieving a better life.

Today Crudchapo is always working on new music, developing new artists and preparing to launch his latest single, “Grind Different” with and EP expected fourth quarter.

Distributed through OneRPM, you can find “Grind Different” online August 25th everywhere you buy music.

Grind Different Video