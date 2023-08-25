August 25 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards More Than $1.6M in Grants to 10 Colorado Counties

State of Colorado

Denver, August 25, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $1,631,238.92 in grants to 10 Colorado counties to maintain and upgrade recording technologies and to allow customers to access records digitally.

“The more than $1.6 million in grants will help counties across the state modernize their recording practices, and I’m so glad my office can make that possible,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “My office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board is dedicated to helping Colorado counties small and large better serve their constituents.”

Broomfield County was awarded $21,522 to complete the transition to digital technologies for its Recording Office and ensure the public can easily access and record documents from anywhere. Broomfield County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Eagle County was awarded $181,882 to assist with maintenance costs for its digital recording technologies. Eagle County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Logan County was awarded $5,155 to ensure ongoing server functionality for its recording system. Logan County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Pueblo County was awarded $274,371 to upgrade recording software and hardware and make historical documents more accessible online to the public. Pueblo County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Routt County was awarded $50,577 to enhance their existing archive of digital land records and improve security of their archive software system. Routt County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Grand County was awarded $443,417 to digitize and preserve historical real estate record books from 1874-1996 and to provide secure online access to historic Grand County land records for the public. Grand County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Mesa County was awarded $448,080 to enhance and update poor quality imaging of recorded documents for the years 1883-1967 and to make documents readily available to the public using a digital vault of records. Mesa County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Garfield County was awarded $10,354.36 to purchase new scanners for documents being recorded, to scan documents that are not digitized, and to replace label printers used by the Recording Office. Garfield County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

San Juan County was awarded $12,015 to update and replace recording equipment used by the County and to ensure records are accurately preserved. San Juan County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Lake County was awarded $183,865.56 to upgrade server security and pay maintenance fees for its web hosting services. Lake County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties -- especially in rural Colorado -- invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

