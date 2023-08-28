VoDaVi Technologies Awarded in Channel Futures Top 35 MSPs of 2023 MSP 501 State and Regional Rankings: North America

VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi) has been ranked as #4 Top Managed Service Providers in MA and #8 in Top MSPs in entire New England region by Channel Futures 2023.

By using technology and forward thinking we help clients to achieve business outcomes, exceed expectations, and deliver exceptional experiences.” — Chris Friel

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi) has been ranked as #4 Top Managed Service Providers (MSP) in Massachusetts and #8 in Top MSPs in entire New England region.

For the past 17 years, MSPs around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation, and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. In 2023, VoDaVi ranked #134 out of 501 MSPs worldwide.

“We are honored to be recognized by Channel Futures for these incredible rankings as one of the Top 35 MSP in both state and local region and be featured as one of the most elite Managed Services Provider worldwide,” said Chris Friel, VoDaVi President and CEO. “VoDaVi takes pride in providing world class support and the ability to deliver cutting edge solutions like our Managed Services to our clients. By using technology and forward thinking we help clients to achieve business outcomes, exceed expectations, and deliver exceptional experiences. VoDaVi’s ranking on the Top 35 is a testament to our continued success in serving as a trusted IT business partner.”

Since its inception, VoDaVi has strived to provide best-in-class technology support and proactive services to many organizations throughout New England. VoDaVi specializes in providing K-12 and higher education entities with the exact level of support needed, at affordable rates. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of network, voice, cloud, security, collaboration, and hybrid work forces.

Additionally, VoDaVi is a trusted advisor for many organizations across the region to provide IT strategic consulting services to ensure that technology is a tool that enables the organization to continue to grow and most importantly navigating the funding available to do so. Their experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations’ business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management.



About VoDaVi Technologies LLC

VoDaVi Technologies is a single source technology partner providing Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. VoDaVi has been recognized as a Top Managed Service Provider for 3 years by Channel Futures. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.