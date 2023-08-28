Founder Doreen Granpeesheh Who Sold Center for Autism and Related Disorders to Blackstone Poised to Rebuild ABA Access

Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD) Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, Phd. BCBA-D

Dr. Granpeesheh bought her company back in a bankruptcy auction and seeks to restore access to services for thousands of families throughout the United States.

As long as we put families and clinicians first, I have no doubt that we will ultimately create access to ABA for everyone who needs it and that we will enjoy the journey along the way.” — Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, BCBA-D ~Founder and new owner of CARD