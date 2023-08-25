North Carolina Private Protective Service Board Elects First Woman to Serve as Chairperson

The North Carolina Private Protective Services Board (PPSB) has selected Tamara Rabenold to lead the Private Protective Services Board as chairperson. Rabenold is the first woman to serve in this position since the Board was created 50 years ago.

Rabenold is the CEO and owner of Vaudra International, which provides intellectual property investigations and brand protection solutions. She was appointed to the PPSB by Governor Roy Cooper in 2019. During her tenure, she has served on multiple standing committees including Grievance, Law & Rules & Emerging Technologies, as well as acting as Chair of the Digital Forensics Examination Subcommittee, which developed the administrative rules for this new license category.

Additionally, she represents PPSB as a member of the International Association of Security & Investigative Regulators (IASIR), collaborating on projects related to state reciprocity in the private investigation sector. Prior to her appointment to PPSB, she served in various positions on the non-profit North Carolina Association of Private Investigators’ Board of Directors, including a term as President in 2018.

The Private Protective Services Board, created in 1973 with the passage of House Bill 1020, strives to increase the integrity, competency, and performance of private protective service professions to safeguard public health, safety, and welfare. The Board consists of 14 industry and non-industry members and meets six times per year.



