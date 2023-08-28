Kollective Reimagines Video Collaboration with Webex by Cisco
Kollective’s integration with Webex by Cisco optimizes video content delivery for Webex WebinarsBEND, OREGON, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kollective Technology, a global provider of video collaboration optimization and observability solutions, announced a partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work. Kollective will now offer an integration with Webex Webinars that will transform video collaboration and empower enterprises to effortlessly scale large, live video events to tens of thousands of users across hybrid work environments with limited concerns about bandwidth constraints, network congestion, or user experience.
“Kollective is providing customers the choice and flexibility to scale collaboration across all their critical front-end video applications, including Webex Webinars,” said Dan Vetras, CEO, Kollective. “We’re thrilled to partner with Webex to forever change the way video collaboration is optimized and observed across enterprise networks."
Kollective, an enterprise content delivery network (ECDN), when integrated into Webex, optimizes video content delivery across any network, offering users a flawless experience. Powered by AI-based observability tools, including real user monitoring, trend analysis, anomaly detection and suggestive analytics, this combined offering continuously improves enterprise video performance and ensures a high-quality experience.
In partnership with Webex, Kollective offers a turn-key networking infrastructure platform that empowers users with unparalleled choice and flexibility. In the era of multiple video collaboration solutions, maintaining the freedom to choose is more vital than ever. This integration brings users the best of all worlds, enabling organizations to deliver high-quality video collaboration to colleagues on networks across the globe.
The Kollective integration with Webex Webinars in webcast view can be easily enabled via Webex Control Hub and is available now. To learn more about this transformative partnership, visit Kollective on the Webex App Hub, join the ‘ASK Kollective’ Webex space, or get in touch with your dedicated Cisco representative.
About Kollective
Kollective is the leading provider of video collaboration optimization and observability solutions. With a cloud-based, software-only platform leveraging your existing network infrastructure, Kollective delivers live and on-demand video content faster, more reliably, and efficiently while conserving bandwidth. Trusted by the world’s largest companies, Kollective empowers always-on video collaboration with unmatched observability and intelligent network diagnostics. Discover more at www.kollective.com.
About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.
Andrew Larson
Kollective Technology
+1 541-371-2661
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn