Edgar Masri named Chairman of the Board for Kollective Technology
BEND, OREGON, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kollective Technology is pleased to announce the appointment of long time Board Member, Edgar Masri as the new Chairman of the Board.
Edgar brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having served in senior executive roles in the tech industry for over 30 years. Edgar is the CEO of the Accton Group, a global leader in the manufacturing and design of networking products. Prior to this, Edgar led Qualtre, Inc., a US-based start-up acquired by Panasonic Corporation, as President and CEO. Edgar also served as President and CEO of 3Com Corporation, a leading global data networking company that he guided to record revenue and gross margins before it was taken into private ownership.
“We are thrilled to welcome Edgar Masri as our Chairman of the Board,” said Dan Vetras, CEO of Kollective. “Edgar’s strategic vision, experience with networking infrastructure businesses and proven track record of driving growth and profitability will be a valuable asset to Kollective as we continue to expand our market and drive innovation in our industry.”
“I am honored to be nominated as Chairman of the Board at Kollective, where I have been a board member since 2017, guiding the company and watching it innovate with a simple, smart, and software-only network infrastructure solution. I look forward to continuing to provide guidance and support to Dan and the Kollective executive team, as they expand their offering to help enterprises optimize and get more value out of their existing network infrastructure investments.”
Andrew Larson
Kollective Technology
