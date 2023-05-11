Kollective Technology Announces Partnership with 2Pint Software to Offer Next-Generation Software Delivery
BEND, OREGON, US, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kollective Technology today announced a strategic partnership with 2Pint Software aimed at simplifying and streamlining video, software, operating systems, updates, and other content delivery needs for the enterprise.
This partnership will allow Kollective and 2Pint to better serve their customers by offering a unified solution that addresses the content delivery and bandwidth management needs of businesses across industries. By leveraging 2Pint’s world-class software delivery with Kollective’s industry-leading video delivery, this partnership offers a comprehensive solution that meets the growing demand for fast, secure, and reliable delivery for both video and software and operating system content. Kollective and 2Pint’s unified platform handles all video and software delivery needs for enterprise businesses through infinite scalability without impacting your network’s performance.
“At Kollective, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to improve our offerings and provide customers with the best experience on the market,” said Dan Vetras, CEO of Kollective. “Partnering with 2Pint brings our best-in-class solutions together, ensuring a seamless end-user experience.”
"Partnering with Kollective Technologies is a natural fit for us," said Michelle Hammarskjöld, CEO of 2Pint Software. "Kollective's software-defined enterprise content delivery solutions are second to none, and we are thrilled to bring our expertise in content delivery optimization and management to the table. This partnership will enable us to offer customers a comprehensive end-to-end solution that is efficient, reliable, and easy to manage."
About 2Pint
2Pint Software is a leading provider of enhanced endpoint management specializing in advanced infrastructures helping to manage network traffic efficiently ensuring software, operating systems, updates, and other content deliveries are fulfilled and delivered efficiently no matter the location, network condition, infrastructure, cloud or vendor. VPN/Home office/WAN/Wifi/Cloud/Mobile – we love them all! 2Pint are the world’s experts of peering of content, network observability and health tracking working alongside Microsoft Configuration Manager, Intune, Windows Update, Windows Store to name a few. Visit 2pintsoftware.com to learn more.
About Kollective
Kollective Technologies is a leading provider of software-defined enterprise content delivery solutions, delivering content at scale securely, efficiently, and at the highest quality to any endpoint, anywhere. Kollective's Software-Defined Enterprise Content Delivery Network (SD ECDN) powers organizations worldwide, including many of the world's largest banks, pharmaceutical companies, and media corporations. Visit kollective.com to learn more.
