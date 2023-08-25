Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, LA, Expands Partnership with OpenGov to Include Solution for Park Asset Management

By bringing OpenGov to its parks, the Parish will be able to realize a transformative shift in how it handles park assets and park work orders.

LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a platform to provide a single system of record and help eliminate the need for manual, paper-based processes for managing park assets, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, LA chose to expand its partnership with OpenGov , a trusted partner that was already working to support several other asset management efforts within the Parish.Located an hour from Beaumont, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury provides services to a large region in the state of Louisiana. In the search to modernize its park asset management, the Parish focused on finding a software solution with GIS integration, automated workflows, and macro-level reporting to support data-driven decisions. Amidst numerous options, OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the superior choice due to its comprehensive suite that catered specifically to the pain points of the Parish, and to the strong existing partnership the Parish already had with the company.By bringing OpenGov to its parks, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will be able to realize a transformative shift in how it handles park assets and park work orders. The integration will allow the Parish to automate workflow processes, connect department stakeholders, and determine the top priorities of addressing any maintenance that has been deferred . Moreover, the mobile application will help those working in the field at the Parish’s parks, giving staff the flexibility to operate seamlessly in various scenarios.The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.