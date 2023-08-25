All Ghouls Gala Autism Fundraiser Honors Dr. Temple Grandin, Joe Mantegna and Areva Martin, Esq.
Families need help and support. It’s not one size fits all. Some families need an IPad, others need help paying their insurance co-pays. We let the families tell us what they need.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Care Today will host its second annual All Ghoul’s Gala on October 28th in Woodland Hills, California. The star-studded Halloween event will raise funds for families affected by autism and will honor those who “Lend Their Voice.” This year’s honorees include the Dr. Temple Grandin, Joe Mantegna, and Areva Martin, Esq.
— Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, Founder of Autism Care Today!
The All Ghouls Gala premiered in 2022 and quickly became the Halloween Event of the Season. On October 28, 2023, celebrities, influencers, and those who support the autism community will party under the stars at the Woodland Hills Country Club, all to raise money for families affected by autism. Guests will be wined and dined in spooky elegance, get their fortune told and dance the night away. Costume prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Spookiest Costume, Funniest Costume and Best Couples/Group Costume. Autism Care Today (ACT) is the host of the event and all proceeds from the event will benefit their grants program.
The All Ghouls Gala will honor special guests with the “Lending Your Voice” award. This award goes to a person, entity, or work of art that has elevated the conversation of what it means to be differently abled, and those who uphold the belief that “different” is never “less”. This year’s class of honorees includes Dr. Temple Grandin, Joe Mantegna and Areva Martin, Esq. Each has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of individuals on the spectrum.
Dr. Grandin is an international speaker and award-winning author. Her early life was the subject of the Emmy Award-winning HBO film, TEMPLE GRANDIN. As a young autistic woman, she broke down gender and neurodiversity barriers in the cattle industry to rise and become an internationally renowned expert in the design of meat processing plants. Dr. Grandin is a full professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University. She balances her time between teaching, writing award-winning books, and traveling the world to let others know about like and work on the spectrum.
Joe Mantegna is an award-winning actor best known for his roles on CRIMINAL MINDS, THE GODFATHER, SEARCHING FOR BOBBY FISCHER, and his Emmy-nominated portrayal of Dean Martin in HBO’s film, THE RAT PACK. He is also beloved for his performance of “Fat Tony” on THE SIMPSONS, and as the dying father of a young man on the spectrum in the critically acclaimed series, AS WE SEE IT. As a father to two talented young daughters, one who is on the spectrum, Joe has been an outspoken advocate and tireless ally to those on the spectrum.
Areva Martin, Esq. is an award-winning civil rights attorney, media personality, autism advocate, author, and entrepreneur. She is known for her pioneering work at the intersection of autism and social justice. She is Founder and President of the Special Needs Network, and as such has raised millions of dollars for autism and related causes. Notably, Areva Martin has successfully launched California’s first-ever comprehensive medical and developmental center at the Jacqueline Avant Child and Family Center. She is the host of AREVA MARTIN IN REAL TIME on KBLA 1580.
Proceeds from the All Ghouls Gala benefit Autism Care Today (ACT). ACT is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism be able to achieve their full potential. Since 2005, Autism Care Today (ACT) has given almost 2 million dollars in grants to families for things like safety equipment, insurance co-pays, assistance dogs, camp scholarships, communication devices and much more.
ACT was founded by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, star of the popular ASK DR. DOREEN podcast. “Families need help and support getting access to equipment and care that may not be covered by insurance. The need is great and sometimes the situations are dire. The #1 cause of death for children on the spectrum is drowning because they have wandered away from their caregivers. It doesn’t have to happen. We can and do provide fencing, alarms, and swimming lessons. There is a lot that can be done to keep children safe, healthy and thriving.” says Granpeesheh.
Families in need of support are able to apply for a grant based on what they need. “It’s not one size fits all,” says Granpeesheh, “Some families need an Ipad, others need help paying their insurance co-pays. We let the families tell us what they need.”
Families seeking grants can apply at www.act-today.org. Those seeking to donate to ACT can do so at https://www.act-today.org/donate/
Tickets to the All Ghouls Gala can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-all-ghouls-gala-tickets-681884363487
ABOUT THE ALL GHOULS GALA
The All Ghouls Gala is an adult Halloween fundraising event benefiting Autism Care Today (ACT) On Oct 28th, 2023 beginning at 7:00pm at an exclusive Woodland Hills location. Costumes are encouraged. There will be a costume contest and devilish prizes will be awarded. Food, drink, fun and dancing will be amply provided in festive, spooky elegance. Tickets to the All Ghouls Gala can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-all-ghouls-gala-tickets-681884363487
ABOUT AUTISM CARE TODAY (ACT)
Autism Care Today is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism achieve their full potential. www.act-today.org
ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or FaceBook. Or download the podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.
