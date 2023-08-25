Old Trapper 2023 Sponsor of CBS Sports Network Football Programming

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Presenting Sponsor of Live Games and Custom Segments in Inside College Football & That Other Pregame Show (TOPS)

We enjoy working with the expert analysts at Inside College Football and That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) covering the players and teams battling it out on the field” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced that the meat snacks brand has renewed its sponsorship with CBS Sports Network for the sixth consecutive year. The 2023 partnership includes Old Trapper exposure throughout the season during live College Football Games, Inside College Football and That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) on CBS Sports Network. As part of the partnership, Old Trapper is continuing its signature “What’s Your Beef” sponsored segments on both studio programs and serving as Presenting Sponsor of Primetime-Late College Football games.

The 2023 college football schedule begins on Saturday, August 26 with games set to air on CBS Sports Network. This season’s first edition of Inside College Football begins airing on Wednesday, August 30 followed by weekly Tuesday night shows throughout the season.

Returning for its eleventh season in 2023, That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) is a four-hour weekly football program airing on Sunday mornings. TOPS previews the upcoming games with opinions, analysis, predictions and interviews. TOPS begins airing on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, September 9.

“Old Trapper is happy to renew our partnership with CBS Sports Network for the 2023 football season,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “We enjoy working with the expert analysts at Inside College Football and That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) covering the players and teams battling it out on the field. Just as the seasoned flavors of Old Trapper's beef jerky evoke memories of authenticity, CBS Sports Network's coverage always captures the timeless essence of the game. We are excited for the season for kick off this weekend.”

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.