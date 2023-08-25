Vox Church Distributes Over 1,000 Sneakers to Springfield Massachusetts Children
The third annual event took place at the Springfield, MA Boys & Girls Club with over 1,200 students in attendance
We are thankful to be able to love and serve the Springfield community through this event.”SPRINGFIELD, MA, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 19 Vox Church in partnership with the Springfield, MA Boys & GIrls Club hosted a community Back To School Giveaway Event where they distributed 1,200 pairs of shoes, backpacks, school supplies, and more to students at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. The event was sponsored by New England Health, Provision Ministry, Yankee Home Improvement, Bethany Assemblies of God, Western Mass Moms, Springfield Together, 413 Dumpster, Stop & Shop, The Guardian Youth Drop-In Center, CCNJ, and Shoes That Fit.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno who was in attendance at the event said “Having been at prior Vox Church events, their efforts and the efforts from our Springfield Boys and Girls Club are so heartfelt. It was truly a wonderful event.”
“For over 132 years the Springfield Boys & Girls Club has filled the needs of the North End Community. We are pleased to partner with Vox Church as they provided over 1200 youth with a new pair of sneakers to start the new school year.” said Vincent F. Borello, Springfield Boys & Girls Club Executive Director. “Together, Vox Church & the Springfield Boys & Girls Club are helping the community, supporting families, and investing in Springfield’s greatest asset…..it’s youth.”
The event also featured carnival-style activities such as bounce houses, cotton candy, and popcorn. Additionally, several local non-profit partners were in attendance including The Springfield Police Department, Springfield Public School System, The Q99.7, and Restoration City Church.
“We’re so grateful to have been able to host our third-annual Back-to-School Sneaker Event,” said Vox Church Springfield Campus Pastor Matt Deciccio. “We are thankful to be able to love and serve the Springfield community through this event.”
For more information on Vox Church Springfield, visit VoxChurch.org. More information on the Springfield Boys & Girls Club can be found at sbgc.org
About Vox Church: Founded in 2011 in New Haven, CT, Vox Church is a multi-site non-denominational Christian church with a mission to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Led by lead pastor Justin Kendrick, the church currently hosts weekly meetings in nine cities across CT and MA as well as online. Vox Springfield meets weekly at 10 AM on Sunday mornings at 1600 Main Street. Find out more at VoxChurch.org.
