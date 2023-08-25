STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMANDER, DERBY BARRACKS

DATE: Aug. 25, 2023

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Commander – Derby Barracks

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Sgt. Andrew Jensen, patrol commander and acting lieutenant at the Derby Barracks, to lieutenant/station commander.

Lt. Jensen has served the people of Vermont for nearly 20 years, since graduating from the Vermont Police Academy in 2004. He was assigned as a trooper at the Derby Barracks, where he has spent his entire career, including an assignment as a detective trooper in the Criminal Division from 2012-14. He was promoted to sergeant/patrol commander in 2014, then was named acting lieutenant and station commander in May 2022.

In addition to those assignments, Lt. Jensen serves on the Vermont State Police Honor Guard, and he was a member of the VSP Bomb Squad from 2007-15. Lt. Jensen is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps where he served several years overseas, including in Japan and Greece.

A Vermont State Police field station commander is responsible for overseeing delivery of law enforcement services to the communities served by that station. Field station commanders are the local representative of the Vermont State Police to the community it serves, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns in their service area.

The Derby Barracks provides police coverage throughout Essex and Orleans counties in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom. Troopers assigned to the barracks provide primary law enforcement services for the towns of Albany, Averill, Averys Gore, Barton, Bloomfield, Brighton, Brunswick, Brownington, Canaan, Charleston, Coventry, Craftsbury, Derby, Ferdinand, Glover, Greensboro, Holland, Irasburg, Jay, Lemington, Lewis, Lowell, Maidstone, Morgan, Newport Town, Norton, Troy, Warners Grant, Warren Gore, Westfield and Westmore. The barracks also provides assistance as needed to the Brighton, Canaan and Newport police departments; the Essex and Orleans county sheriff's departments, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Derby Barracks patrols 25.25 miles of Interstate 91 along with state and local roads within Essex and Orleans counties.

The Derby station area encompasses half of Vermont's border with Canada and is responsible for an integral part of the Vermont State Police's homeland security mission. Derby Barracks troopers work with other agencies on a daily basis, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI, to ensure Vermonters are protected from foreign and domestic terrorism.

Lt. Jensen can be reached at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or andrew.jensen@vermont.gov. The Field Station is located at 35 Crawford Rd., Derby, VT 05829. His promotion to lieutenant was effective earlier this month.

To find out more about the Derby Barracks and the communities it serves, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/derby.

