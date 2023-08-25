Governor Abbott Announces Corpus Christi Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, August 25 - August 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Corpus Christi, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“I congratulate the City of Corpus Christi on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry supported more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Corpus Christi and across every region to ensure our communities have the tools needed to create even greater opportunity.”

"The Texas Music Office is proud to welcome Corpus Christi to our family of Music Friendly Texas Certified Communities," said TMO Director Brendon Anthony. "Corpus Christi is home to rich musical traditions that define this coastal community and help to grow local jobs and attract visitors year round. We look forward to welcoming in and partnering with such a vibrant city. We can’t wait to see what they do next."

“Congratulations to the City of Corpus Christi on becoming a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. “This recognition highlights the City's unwavering commitment to music, which not only unites and brings people together but also has a positive impact on the local economy. Music is also good for the heart and spirit.“

“We are proud that Corpus Christi has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Community, a testament to our vibrant musical heritage and commitment to fostering a thriving artistic ecosystem,” said Representative Todd Hunter. “This certification by the Texas Music Office reflects our dedication to nurturing local talent, preserving our rich music history, and promoting economic growth. From the renowned Texas Jazz Festival to the iconic legacy of Selena Quintanilla, our city has long been a hub of musical creativity. This achievement is not only a celebration of our past but also an investment in our future, as we continue to attract artists, musicians, and audiences, driving economic development and cultural enrichment in our beloved community."

“As Mayor of Corpus Christi, I am proud to stand alongside the Corpus Christi Music Commission in their successful pursuit of the Music Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “Our city's vibrant music scene deserves recognition, and this designation honors our rich musical heritage and fosters opportunities for growth and collaboration within our arts community.”

"Corpus Christi's formal recognition as a Music Friendly Texas Community underscores our City’s dedication to supporting local musicians and positioning Corpus Christi as a vibrant hub for artistic expression,” said Interim Music Commissioner of Visit Corpus Christi Emily Zertuche. “This acknowledgment reflects our strong sense of community collaboration and our continuous efforts to foster a thriving music culture. This designation will amplify our city's allure, stimulate economic potential, and establish an inviting haven for artists and music enthusiasts.”

“Corpus Christi is a music-rich community with a long history of supporting musicians, venues, and fans,” said Corpus Christi Music Advisory Council Chair Casey Lain. “I’m excited Corpus Christi is being recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Music Office. In fact, this designation has already brought unity to the local music industry, and that can be seen and heard in person at the certification ceremony featuring over 50 musical groups and several genres performing in the streets and venues of downtown Corpus Christi.”

The certification ceremony will be held on Friday, September 1, as part of the monthly Art Walk event in Downton Corpus Christi, which will be renamed "Music Walk" in honor of Corpus Christi earning the Music Friendly Texas Community designation. TMO Director Brendon Anthony and TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will attend and present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend the free event.

Corpus Christi Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, September 1 at 6:00 PM

Music Walk (Art Walk)

300 S Chaparral St

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Inquiries may be directed to: Morgan Gunter, Visit Corpus Christi, morgan@visitcorpuschristi.com, 361-881-1820 ext. 111

Corpus Christi becomes the 44th Texas city to receive the official Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation, joining: Abilene, Alpine, Arlington, Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Bryan, Conroe, Corsicana, Dallas, Denison, Denton, Dripping Springs, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Houston, Lindale, Linden, Lubbock, Marshall, McAllen, McKinney, Nacogdoches, New Braunfels, Odessa, Port Aransas, Round Rock, Salado, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Selma, Stephenville, Victoria, Vidor, Waco, Waxahachie, and Wimberley. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The TMO in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.