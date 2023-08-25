Maine DOE Update – August 25, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Join the Maine DOE Data, Child Nutrition, ESEA, and School Finance Teams for a webinar about the various tracks for reporting economic status for EPS Funding, and specifically how to utilize the Alternate Economic Status form. | More

News & Updates

Four Maine teachers were announced today as the State Finalists for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year program. Second-grade teacher Joshua Chard from Cumberland County, sixth-grade writing and social studies teacher Edith Berger from Lincoln County, fifth-grade science teacher Lacey Todd from Oxford County, and high school science teacher Colleen Maker from Washington County were all selected to move forward in the Teacher of the Year process and were chosen from the 2023 Maine County Teachers of the Year. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG) partnered to host the 2nd Annual ELO (Extended Learning Opportunities) conference at the University of Maine at Orono (UMaine) recently. The event brought together more than 75 ELO coordinators, mostly from different school administrative units, across three days. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV ) initiative is a U.S. DOE grant that provides federal funds to Maine’s educators, allowing for innovative, integrative learning opportunities to be incorporated into curriculums. Supported by the Office of Innovation at the Maine DOE, the RREV grant has been implemented for the past two years. At each RREV awardee school, the pilot implementation process is overseen by a RREV coach, who offers guidance and support to the pilot teams. This summer, these coaches met for a two-day Coaches Summit, and this is what they learned. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

As South Portland High School’s Extended Learning Coordinator, Sheree Inman hopes to open career exploration opportunities to as many students as possible. When South Portland received the Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) grant, Inman was tasked with uniting the school’s existing internship and co-op programs and expanding these offerings to more students. Inman has been immensely successful in implementing the school’s ELO Program with many students participating in internships, job shadows, and other career-related opportunities. | More

As student absenteeism became a persistent issue at Meroby Elementary School, three school leaders worked together in a successful effort that decreased the school’s chronically absent rate by more than 40% over the course of a school year. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team is pleased to announce a new Community of Practice (CoP) focusing on supporting challenging behaviors in the classroom. We are excited to bring together pre-k-2nd grade educators across our state in a virtual platform to build a community of support, resources, and learning. | More

Want to develop a reflective practice and need some support? Although many educators know reflection is important, it can be challenging to carve out the time to do it. This workshop series provides teachers with the resources and time to start (or restart) reflecting on their practice. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

The Office of School and Student Supports (O3S) at the Maine DOE is seeking a mental health professional for SY 2023-24. This opportunity is open to contracted school counselors, school social workers, or school mental health clinicians. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for dynamic, creative, and collaborative educators to join the MOOSE Team! Now in its fourth year, Maine’s Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) platform continues to grow. We have been expanding our module library in areas of identified need, creating a robust resource for Maine students designed by Maine educators. These modules are student-driven and center on interdisciplinary, project-based learning experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and available for free online. | More

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here