Mike Stuart for West Virginia Attorney General endorsed by national veterans’ group VFAF

Mike Stuart VFAF Veterans for Trump endorsement Mike Stuart campaign logo Mike Stuart with President Trump

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump has endorsed Senator Mike Stuart for Attorney General , announced Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President

Mike Stuart will uphold the rule of law in West Virginia and fight for our America First agenda.” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President

From L-Strategies the official Press-room of Veterans for Trump State Senator (WV7) Mike Stuart , formerly with the Trump administration, has been endorsed by the national Veterans group for his bid to be the next Attorney General of West Virginia.Education: Boston University School of Law (J,D., 2000); West Virginia University (1995), B.S. Business Administration, B.A. Political ScienceOccupation: Attorney, Former United State Attorney SDWVReligion: EvangelicalAffiliations: West Virginia State Bar Association; Republican National Lawyers Association; Federalist Society; Leadership West Virginia; National Association of Bond Lawyers; Generation Next, West Virginia 40 Under 40, State JournalIn 2014, Stuart chaired the West Virginia Presidential Debate Commission. From 2010 to 2012, he served as chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party. Stuart chaired Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in the state.For more information on Veterans for Trump visit : https://veteransfortrump.us/ For more information on Senator Mike Stuart visit : https://www.wvlegislature.gov/senate1/lawmaker.cfm?member=Senator%20Stuart

MIKE STUART for WV AG endorsement interview with Stan Fitzgerald VFAF national president