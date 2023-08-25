MDC virtual program Sept. 9 will focus on southwest Missouri hunting areas

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you’re looking for a place to hunt this fall, opportunities may exist at a nearby Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) public use area.

People can learn more about hunting opportunities available at MDC public use areas in the southwest part of the state at the MDC virtual program “Conservation Families: Where Can I Hunt.” This free online program, which will be Sept. 9 from 9-10 a.m., is part of a “Where Can I?” series being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center in Joplin. At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss which MDC public use areas in southwest Missouri are good sites for hunting. He will discuss where they are located, what types of hunting activities are best-suited to each specific area, regulations for each site, and other details people may need for a successful outing. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194455

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434. MDC’s Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.