Hal Leonard Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary with New Collectible Songbook

Hal Leonard's Disney 100 Songbook

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hal Leonard, the world's largest music publisher, is celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary by releasing a hardcover, colorful songbook that features 100 beloved songs from Disney's storied history.

Beginning with a foreword by composer and Disney legend Alan Menken, and a preface by Walt Disney Records Supervising Producer and Music Historian Randy Thornton, Disney 100 Songs presents a century-long musical journey through 60 feature films, theme park attractions, and television shows. Each song is presented with gorgeous full-color artwork and an arrangement with melody, lyrics, and chords so everyone will be able to sing and play these beloved favorites.

Songs include: Baby Mine • Be Our Guest • Beauty and the Beast • Bella Notte • Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) • Breaking Free • Can You Feel the Love Tonight • Chim Chim Cher-ee • Do You Want to Build a Snowman? • For the First Time in Forever • Friend like Me • Hakuna Matata • How Far I'll Go • I've Got No Strings • The Incredits • Into the Unknown • Lava • Let It Go • The Place Where Lost Things Go • Reflection • Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz) • Seize the Day • Speechless • A Spoonful of Sugar • Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious • That's How You Know • Under the Sea • We Don't Talk About Bruno • We're All in This Together • Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? • Wild Uncharted Waters • Winnie the Pooh • You'll Be in My Heart (Pop Version) • You've Got a Friend in Me • and more!

Disney 100 Songs retails for $69.99. It is available at music and bookstores everywhere and by visiting halleonard.com

