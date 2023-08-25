Submit Release
VADOC Investigating Death of Inmate at Red Onion State Prison

August 25, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred at Red Onion State Prison on August 24, 2023. 

At approximately 2:37 p.m., an inmate reported to staff that his cell partner fell out of his top bunk bed. Staff entered the cell and found the cell partner unresponsive, which prompted staff to perform lifesaving efforts.

The unresponsive inmate was transported to Dickenson Community Hospital and at 3:57 p.m. was pronounced deceased. 

This incident is being investigated by the VADOC’s Special Investigations Unit.

