Working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, August 25 - On August 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

During this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistants of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on foreign relations and personnel issues, ministers of culture, agriculture, industry and new technologies, labor, migration and employment, the chairman of Sughd Region and other officials.