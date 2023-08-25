Blast From the Past with September Scratch-Off Games

Match 5 jackpot worth $240,142 hit; Summer of Fun final drawing Monday

JACKSON, MISS. –The three September games are bringing the nostalgia and big prizes to Mississippi Lottery retailers on Friday, Sept. 1, with the Marilyn Monroe™️-inspired Diamond$ and Dollar$, Cruisin’ the Coast II and the redesigned Double Match scratch-off games.

$2—Double Match: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.50. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Diamond$ and Dollar$: Approximate overall odds are1:4.92. Win up to $100,000.

$5—Cruisin’ the Coast II: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.79. Win up to $50,000.

Jackpot Update

Last night, one lucky player hit the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth a whopping $240,142.90. The player matched all five numbers in the Thursday, Aug. 24, drawing. The ticket was purchased from Xpress Lane 39 North on Highway 39 North in Meridian. The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions®️ is up to an estimated $52 million with an estimated cash value of $24.6 million. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $345 million with an estimated cash value of $165.5 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

2023 Promotions

The last Summer of Fun promotion occurs Monday, Aug. 28, with a top prize of $10,000 and a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4x truck from Gulfport Nissan. Second prize is $8,000; third prize is $4,000; and fourth prize is a Yeti Hopper cooler.

Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

* Marilyn Monroe™️ and the Marilyn Monroe signature are trademarks of The Estate of Marilyn Monroe LLC. Rights of Publicity and Persona Rights are used with permission of The Estate of Marilyn Monroe LLC. Photo by Sam Shaw © 2023 Sam Shaw Inc. marilynmonroe.com.

