Sustainable Infrastructure Startup necoTECH Garners Global Recognition at WorldFestival
necoTECH has been honored as one of the World's Top 50 Startups at the WorldFestival event held in Silicon Valley last week.MEDINA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH, a sustainable infrastructure startup, has been honored as one of the World's Top 50 Startups at the WorldFestival event held in Silicon Valley last week. WorldFestival serves as a nexus of global technology innovation, facilitating the convergence of the world's latest advancements.
necoTECH is known for delivering cutting-edge sustainable infrastructure solutions to the Department of Defense. Collaborating with government organizations, the necoTECH team is actively engaged in groundbreaking research. This research, which strengthens proprietary technologies, is set to spearhead innovation within the construction industry. The focus is on decarbonization initiatives, waste reduction, and minimizing reliance on human labor.
"Our journey at necoTECH is a testament to the power of innovation and sustainable vision. Being recognized among the World's Top 50 Startups at WorldFestival reaffirms our commitment to revolutionizing infrastructure solutions. This accolade fuels our passion to create solutions that drive decarbonization and build a more efficient future." stated Steve Flaherty, Founder & CEO of necoTECH.
The WorldFestival Startup Awards Program, the largest global startup awards competition, assessed over 3,000 startups worldwide. The selection of the Top 50 Startup finalists was based on a trio of criteria: a global online community voting round, an invite-only judging committee comprising qualified technology professionals, and benchmark points encompassing fundraising, media coverage, and more.
necoTECH, LLC, is committed to guiding the construction industry toward a sustainable future. Their strategy involves leveraging advanced automation for pavement maintenance, data-driven decision-making processes, and innovative sustainable materials. Headquartered at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, necoTECH boasts influential development partners spanning both governmental and private sectors. Noteworthy collaborators include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and the Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX).
For additional information, please visit necotech.com or contact Steve Flaherty at hello@necotechusa.com.
