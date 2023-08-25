UM, CICES jointly offer certificate courses

MACAU, August 25 - The Centre for Continuing Education of the University of Macau (UM) and the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors (CICES) (Hong Kong Region) jointly offer the Advanced Professional Diploma in Construction Commercial Management (Quantity Surveying). The course aims to enhance the professional knowledge of industry practitioners, so as to promote the development of the construction industry and facilitate Macao’s economic diversification.

The diploma course consists of 210 hours of study. Its content meets the operational and development needs of the construction industry in Macao and is in line with international standards. Through the lectures given by the professional instructors, 30 participants gained an in-depth understanding of the current mode of quantity surveying and its internationally recognised elements, facilitating the promotion of quantity surveying applications in the industry.

Chau Chi Leung, a participant in the course, said that the course enables participants to deepen their knowledge of quantity surveying and construction commercial management, enhance their professional skills and understanding of the construction industry in Macao, and learn more about the application of international standards in quantity surveying and construction commercial management.

UM’s Centre for Continuing Education and CICES will jointly offer the Advanced Professional Diploma in Construction Commercial Management (Quantity Surveying) again in the coming September. In addition, the two parties will launch an advanced bridging course on quantity surveying and business management, with the aim of enhancing the professionalism of the industry practitioners and offering a more structured and professionally-accredited programme.