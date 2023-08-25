ILLINOIS ARTS COUNCIL AGENCY ANNOUNCES FY24 REBUILD ILLINOIS CULTURAL CAPITAL PLANNING GRANTS

ILLINOIS, August 25 - Rebuild Illinois Cultural Capital Planning Grants
The purpose of the Rebuild Illinois Cultural Capital Planning Grants is to help organizations that provide arts programming get the objective information and analysis they need before they commit their organization's energies and financial resources to a facilities project.
Rebuild Illinois Cultural Capital Planning Grants will support project related activity from January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024. Applicants will request a specific grant amount in the application and awards will range from $5,000 - $50,000. No cash match is required for this grant.
Examples of projects that may be considered for funding include:
Architectural planning and design
Site selection
Feasibility studies
Expansion planning
Energy efficiency planning
Accessibility and ADA planning
Business and operational planning related to a new or expanded facilities
Returning applicants should login to their existing account to apply. New applicants should create a new user account. More information on the online system, including a user manual, can be found on the IACA website.
Applicants must also:
Webinar & Drop-in Meeting
Following the webinar, a recording will be posted on the IACA website within 3 days.
Also, IACA staff are available via a drop-in video meeting to answer any questions on the Cultural Capital Planning Grants program or the online grant system. You do not need to pre-register, simply click the link at the time of the meeting to join the meeting via WebEx: Friday, September 29, 2023, at 11:00am
