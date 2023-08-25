ILLINOIS ARTS COUNCIL AGENCY ANNOUNCES FY24 REBUILD ILLINOIS CULTURAL CAPITAL PLANNING GRANTS





ILLINOIS, August 25 - Rebuild Illinois Cultural Capital Planning Grants

The purpose of the Rebuild Illinois Cultural Capital Planning Grants is to help organizations that provide arts programming get the objective information and analysis they need before they commit their organization's energies and financial resources to a facilities project.





Rebuild Illinois Cultural Capital Planning Grants will support project related activity from January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024. Applicants will request a specific grant amount in the application and awards will range from $5,000 - $50,000. No cash match is required for this grant.





Examples of projects that may be considered for funding include: