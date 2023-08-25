Rowing Towards the 2024 Paris Olympics

Rowing 2024 Paris Olympics EuropeTripDeals.com

PARIS, FRANCE, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rowing at the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place from July 27th to August 3rd, 2024, at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, located on the eastern outskirts of Paris, France. The stadium, also known as the Stade Nautique Olympique d'Île-de-France, is situated near Disneyland Paris.

According to the International Olympic Committee, 502 rowers will participate in the Games. The qualification process for the Olympics will comprise three events: 1) the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Serbia, scheduled for September 2023; 2) Continental Qualification Regattas; and 3) a final chance Olympic Qualification Regatta in Switzerland in May 2024.

The specific schedule for the 2024 Olympic Rowing competition events has yet to be confirmed by World Rowing. However, the following events will be included:

-Men's and Women's Single Sculls

-Double Sculls

-Quadruple Sculls

-Coxless Pair

-Coxless Four

-Eight

-Lightweight Double Sculls

Rowing has been on the Olympic menu since 1896; yet many are still unfamiliar with the sport as evidenced by the lack of spectators compared to track & field, basketball and other top-marquee competitions. But Paris should give more people the chance to check it out. Ryan Forney of EuropeTripDeals.com notes “The 2024 Olympic Games are a unique opportunity for visitors to step outside Paris, relax by the waterfront and watch world-class rowing as the athletes go for gold. It’s a completely different experience than being in an arena or stadium – and definitely worth a try.”