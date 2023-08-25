Submit Release
MDC hosts basic archery class at Shaw Nature Reserve Sept. 7

GRAY SUMMIT, Mo.— Are you someone who has never shot a bow and arrow before?  Not sure how to get started?  Or maybe you did when you were young, but never pursued the activity any further.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Basic Archery for Beginners class Thursday, Sept. 7 from 12:30-2 p.m. at Shaw Nature Reserve near Gray Summit in Franklin County.  The program is free and open to ages 12 and up.  It will be held in the Adlyne Freund Center parking lot at 352 Freund Road. 

The class will teach the basics of shooting the bow and arrow utilizing some of the techniques and methods that have been adopted by the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). This course is appropriate for both youth and adults.  It’s designed for those with an interest in shooting a bow and arrow but have little or no experience.

All equipment will be provided by MDC. The class is not recommended for those with shoulder or back injuries.  As the course will be outdoors, participants should dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes.  In case of rain or extreme heat, the program will be cancelled.

Basic Archery for Beginners is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at     https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sH.   Participants should provide a phone contact in case of cancellation.

Archery is an activity that can help build confidence, coordination, and concentration.  It’s a rewarding pursuit all by itself, or a skill that a person can use for archery deer or turkey hunting.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP

