Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,136 in the last 365 days.

Asphalt Surfacing Projects in Progress on S.D. Highway 44 and Interstate 90

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

Contact: Helen Squyer, Project Engineer, 605-381-7153

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Asphalt surfacing projects are in progress on S.D. Highway 44 and Interstate 90. The projects will fill wheel ruts on Highway 44 and improve road strength on both routes.

Work has begun on Highway 44, starting at the east end of the Creston Bridge and ending one-half mile east of Scenic, at the intersection of Highway 44 and Butte Street.

Traffic on Highway 44 is reduced to one lane and guided around construction operations with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daylight hours. A width restriction of 16 feet will be in place until approximately Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Construction on I-90 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, starting three miles west of Wasta and ending east of Wall, near exit 112. Construction will impact both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Traffic on I-90 will be reduced to one lane with a width restriction of 16 feet in place for the duration of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph when lane closures are in place. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present in the adjacent lanes.

The prime contractor on this $4.6 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation of St. Cloud, MN. The anticipated completion date for the project is Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Asphalt Surfacing Projects in Progress on S.D. Highway 44 and Interstate 90

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more