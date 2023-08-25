The U.S. Hispanic Business Council Commends Utah Governor Spencer Cox for “Disagree Better” initiative
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Governor Spencer Cox (R-UT) for leading the “Disagree Better” initiative in his role as Chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA).
The USHBC is delighted by Governor Cox’s leadership and commitment to lowering the temperature in our nation’s political discourse. This initiative provides an opportunity for governors across the country to lead by example. As partisanship drives wedges in communities and even across the dinner table, governors are uniquely positioned to model civil dialogue even through political disagreement. President & CEO of the USHBC Javier Palomarez released the following statement:
“At a time of unprecedented division and acrimony in American politics, I am delighted to see Governor Cox take a stand for civility and call for an end to the toxic rhetoric that has proliferated in American politics. The USHBC is the leading advocate for the 4.5 million Hispanic-owned firms in America that collectively contribute over $800 billion to our economy every year. For the sake of the American people, we encourage other elected officials to follow the example that Governor Cox has courageously set . This is real American leadership at a time when our country needs it most.
Recent polling indicates that a majority of Americans believe this country is more divided than ever. Our nation’s future depends on the right people who, like entrepreneurs, are willing to negotiate through differences and reconcile on common ground. As the campaign season begins to ramp up, I hope that candidates on both sides of the aisle will heed Governor Cox’s call for civility, honesty and respect.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
