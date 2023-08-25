Dr. Talia Collins Presenting Session Entitled "Intentional Design for Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging" at PACK EXPO

Dr. Talia Collins

Talia will discuss the challenges companies face when expanding their portfolios of sustainable packaging solutions.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Talia Collins, Global R&D Manager, Printing & Packaging at Michelman, will lead a session entitled "Intentional Design for Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging Structures" on PACK EXPO’s Sustainability Stage. Talia will discuss the challenges companies face when expanding their portfolios of sustainable packaging solutions in the face of growing consumer demand and an escalating regulatory environment. She will share how Michelman helps its customers transition from film-based substrates to fiber-based substrates that improve end-of-life options for final structures in existing recycling streams while maintaining barrier performance.

Talia commented, "I'll also cover sustainability trends and issues that leading brands must manage in 2023 and beyond, including the circular economy, bans on single-use plastics, e-commerce, and the consumer packaging experience. We have been collaborating with industry leaders on some exciting new packaging solutions that use recyclable mono-material film and high-barrier paper structures that I will present during the session."

With over 25 years of industrial experience leading new product initiatives and developing innovative water-based coatings that provide enhanced barrier performance, heat seal with low coefficient of friction (COF), print receptivity, oil and grease resistance (OGR), release, and other value-added properties, Talia was recently awarded a patent for digital print primers.

PACK EXPO takes place September 11-13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Talia’s session will be Wednesday, September 13 from 12:00 to 12:30 PM on the Sustainability Stage (N-9967).

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.