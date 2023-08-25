Angie Wong sued by America First Legacy PAC
Angie Wong , the former Legacy PAC President , is being sued for $272,500.00 by the Political action committee
We will protect the reputation of our organizations with all legal remedies.
— Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC founder
America First Legacy PAC filed a petition against former President Angie Wong. Filing Date: 8/22/2023 at 4:34 PM Filer: Jared Craig Peach #: E-PHDVP5Q5 Case #: SUV2023000996
https://virginiavfaf.org/angie-wong-sued-by-legacy-pac-for-272500-00-docket-suv2023000996a-coweta-county-ga/
Link to Coweta County GA Court Filing : https://peachcourtfile02.blob.core.windows.net/cowetasuperior/Petition%20AFLP%20v.%20Angie%20Wong%208-22-23-E-PHDVP5Q5-ACCEPTED.pdf?sv=2015-12-11&sr=b&sig=IopUpVfqHO0KlCb%2BXchoQmPc5zQy2gi%2BcpBRKkX5%2BXY%3D&st=2023-08-23T11%3A21%3A14Z&se=2023-09-23T11%3A26%3A14Z&sp=r
The lawsuit alleges Tortious Interference with Business, Defamation/Libel, Conversion/Trover, Temporary Injunction and Attorney Fees and seeks $272,500.00
The Lawsuit allegations:
Wong was not capable of running an event nor running a political action committee.
Page 2 line 32
Wong withheld bank account access from November 8th 2022 though May 28th , 2023
Page 3 lines 4-5
Wong never repaid Stan Fitzgerald for the kick off event
Page 3 line 13
Pac Accountant Troy Brewer states Wong likely redirected the fundraising portals
Page 3 line 20
After being voted off the board Wong attempted to close the legacy PAC bank account directing funds to herself and two others. Page 4 lines 1-6
After being voted off the board Wong refused to transfer access to Legacy PAC social media and fundraising portals and defiantly proclaimed herself still president.
Page 4 – 2nd Paragraph
Wong called Craig and Fitzgerald “Grifters , Fraudsters , Con men and Scammers” although Craig and Fitzgerald never received one dollar from Legacy PAC , Wong was the only member requesting salary. Wong regularly and systematically caused Craig and Fitzgerald to pay for Legacy PAC expenses out of their personal funds. Page 4 lines 1-5
Wong called Veterans for Trump “Fake” and attempted to interfere with Legacy PACs fundraising efforts for congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Page 8 sec 13
Wong is dodging service
Page 12 sec 32
