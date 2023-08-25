Kalana Fernandes from Output Fitness Hong Kong, Places 1st in Static Monsters World Championships, London 2023
HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 30 competitors representing countries from around the world flew into London to compete in the Static Monsters World Championships. These elite athletes successfully completed four qualifiers over the past year in Australia and Hong Kong.
The strongwoman's Championship was held on a Saturday morning, July 28 with two events: the Axle Bar Deadlift and Log Press. The Axle Bar Deadlift is a raised height deadlift that uses a thick barbell, while the log press is a metal cylinder that is cleaned (raise from the mat to the shoulder) then press overhead. For each of the two events, the athlete has three attempts to lift successively heavier weights.
In the first event, the Log Press, Kalana De Senna Ferandes strode confidently into the arena and effortlessly lifted 65 kg in her first attempt and 70 kg in her second, leaving her in third place. Lilian Silva Monteiro from Brazil lifted 75kg putting her in second and Sophie Newcomb from the UK lifted an astonishing 77.5kg to secure first place.
In the second event, the Axel Bar Deadlift, Sophie Newcomb struggled and could only manage a 210kg deadlift, giving her a final score of 287.5 overall, leaving her in 4th place. Vicky O'Toole from the UK successfully lifted heavier with each attempt, achieving 230kg on her third lift, giving her a final score of 290, landing in third place. Lilian Silva Monteiro lifted 220kg on her third lift, giving her a final score of 295 and second place. Kalana Fernandes however lifted 245kg on her second attempt, giving her a score of 245, and the Championship cup.
Kalana's mission has been to change people's lives through fitness. She has degrees in Sports Science and Sports Business and is the co-founder of Output Fitness; a training centre in Sheung Wan. She has been part of the strongwoman community since 2018, focusing on three core events: Log Press, Axle Bar Deadlifts and Keg Carries. She debuted on October 2018, at Static Monsters Hong Kong, placing 4th and ranking 16th in the world. Her second appearance was at the Static Monsters World Championships in June 2019 held at the Gold Coast, Australia where she landed 4th. During the pandemic with events cancelled she has steadily improved, increasing her technique and strength. As the world opened up she managed to move up in the rankings and qualifiers, achieving 2nd place in the 2021 qualifiers and 1st place in the 2022 qualifiers.
Kalana can be found at Output Fitness, Hong Kong where she continues to train to defend her title, and improve the health and wellbeing of her clients.
Tom Watts
Output Fitness Hong Kong
+852 6774 5491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram